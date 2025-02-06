– After his hard-fought main event loss to Ricochet on AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night in Atlanta, Georgia, Swerve Strickland was still recovering in the ring when Max Caster’s music hit. Caster wasted no time, offering “Swervey” a chance to shake off the defeat by accepting his open challenge. Swerve responded decisively—delivering a brutal headbutt and making quick work of Caster. With the ring cleared, Prince Nana stepped in to formally introduce Swerve. Addressing the crowd, Swerve acknowledged the significance of his loss, marking his first pin fall defeat since 2023. “And I had to get hit in the nuts to do it,” he quipped. Despite the setback, he made it clear that he would eventually get his hands on “Trevor” when the time was right. Swerve took a moment to express his appreciation for Prince Nana, calling him both a manager and a trusted confidant. He then vowed to reclaim his family’s legacy—his prized robe—stating that wearing it had always been a source of pride. With conviction, he declared, “We will not let you down, Nana, and we won’t let the late, great Jimmy Race down either.”

– The lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Collision continues to take shape. Following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which saw new additions to the 2/8 AEW Collision show, another new bout was announced. The match will feature AEW Women’s Champion Mariah May in a “Glamorous Exhibition” against an opponent yet to be announced. Also scheduled for the show this Saturday night is Harley Cameron’s concert, Bandido vs. Bryan Keith, Mark Briscoe vs. Kyle Fletcher, Penelope Ford vs. Thunder Rosa, Undisputed Kingdom (Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong) vs. Daniel Garcia & 2point0 (Matt Menard & Angelo Parker) vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Carlie Bravo, & Shawn Dean), as well as Kazuchika Okada and Buddy Matthews going face-to-face.

#AEWCollision

SATURDAY

Houston, TX

LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TNTDrama & @SportsOnMax After watching her Grand Slam Australia challenger Toni Storm play the role of Mariah May on Dynamite, AEW Women's World Champ @MariahMayx will fight in a GLAMOROUS Exhibition Match SATURDAY! pic.twitter.com/5rJjk0UrJw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 6, 2025

– Also announced was the return of CMLL talent at an upcoming AEW and ROH taping in Houston, Texas this Saturday, February 8. Set to compete from CMLL are Fuego, Dark Panther, Hechicero, Bárbaro Cavernario, and Soberano Jr. Sammy Guevara, Fuego & Dark Panther will face Hechicero, Bárbaro Cavernario & Soberano Jr., while Komander will defend the ROH World Television Championship against Lee Johnson.