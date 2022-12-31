Bray Wyatt’s first big match WWE Premium Live Event match since WrestleMania 37 is now set

Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX opened up with Wyatt coming to the ring to apologize for last week’s attack on the WWE camera man. LA Knight interrupted and the two had words, with Knight once again accusing Wyatt of paying someone to dress up as Uncle Howdy. Knight then mentioned a match between the two at the WWE Royal Rumble, and Wyatt accepted. Wyatt said maybe it’s time that he needs to remind Knight and the rest of the world how cruel he can be when he feels like it.

Tonight’s segment was interrupted by Uncle Howdy, or a person who resembled Howdy, that may have been a new character altogether, who entered the ring with the lights still low. He stood next to Wyatt, with Knight facing them, but then dropped Wyatt with Sister Abigail. Knight retreated to the floor and watched while the character strolled to the back as his music played.

It’s believed that Wyatt vs. Knight will be held as the first-ever Pitch Black match, but the stipulation and format was not mentioned on tonight’s SmackDown. The match is to be held in conjunction with Mountain Dew’s Pitch Black flavor, as seen in the video below.

As noted at this link, Wyatt suffered a broken finger at Thursday’s WWE live event in Miami while defeating Jinder Mahal, but there’s still no word yet on if he will miss any ring time. Monday’s WWE show from Madison Square Garden in New York City saw Wyatt return to the ring for his first match since the loss to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 in 2021. He defeated Mahal at MSG, then worked the same match at Tuesday’s WWE Supershow in Atlanta, Wednesday’s show in Greensboro, and last night’s show in Miami. Wyatt and Mahal worked the same match in all four cities, with Wyatt dominating until Mahal got some offense in. Wyatt then came back and won with Sister Abigail. Wyatt spent time with fans at ringside after each match.

The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, January 28 from The Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. The only other matches confirmed as of this writing are the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match and the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match, with Kofi Kingston as the first confirmed entrant.

Below is the aforementioned Pitch Black ad, along with shots from tonight’s SmackDown opener.

