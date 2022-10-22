The Monster of All Monsters will meet The Nigerian Giant at WWE Crown Jewel.

After a few tense interactions over the past few weeks, Omos and MVP came to tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX to confront Braun Strowman. After MVP praised Braun for his size, but said he’d be exposed if he ever stood next to Omos, Braun issued a challenge for Crown Jewel. MVP then accepted, and brought out Omos for a face-off with Strowman in the middle of the ring. Omos towered over Braun, and shoved him to the floor when Braun looked up at him and started talking some trash. A shocked Braun got back to his feet at ringside, but barked more threats to Omos as he and MVP made their exit.

WWE then confirmed Strowman vs. Omos for Crown Jewel.

The 2022 WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event will take place on Saturday, November 5 from Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Below is the updated card, along with related shots from SmackDown:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson) vs. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio)

Braun Strowman vs. Omos

