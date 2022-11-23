The WWE NXT Title will be on the line at the upcoming NXT Deadline Premium Live Event.

It was revealed during tonight’s NXT episode that Apollo Crews will challenge NXT Champion Bron Breakker at Deadline. Crews returned to NXT a few months back and made it clear that he was coming to take the title.

The inaugural NXT Deadline Premium Live Event will take place on Saturday, December 10, possibly from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Below is the updated card:

NXT Title Match

Apollo Crews vs. Bron Breakker (c)

Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match

5 Superstars TBA

Winner earns future NXT Title shot.

Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match

5 Superstars TBA

Winner earns future NXT Women’s Title shot.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on NXT Deadline.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.