Next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite continues to take shape with new matches now officially added to the lineup.

During AEW Collision: Slam Dunk Saturday, it was announced that RUSH will go one-on-one with Darby Allin in what promises to be a hard-hitting showdown.

Another title bout is also set, as Thekla will put her AEW Women’s World Championship on the line against Mina Shirakawa. That one could steal the show.

Previously confirmed for the March 25 episode is a high-stakes #1 Contender vs. EVP Title Match, with Swerve Strickland set to collide with Kenny Omega.

Also scheduled for the show, AEW World Champion MJF will be appearing live.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Wednesday night for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

8/7c on TBS + HBO Max

THIS WEDNESDAY, 3/25!@RUSHToroBlanco vs @DarbyAllin Darby has set his sights on the AEW World Title, but first on Dynamite, he'll fight another one of wrestling’s most unpredictable men: raging bull RUSH, THIS WEDNESDAY NIGHT! pic.twitter.com/ChZ7QXbjec — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 22, 2026