The lineup for the post-WWE Night of Champions 2025 episode of WWE Raw continues to take shape.

During the WWE Night Of Champions 2025 premium live event on June 28 at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Michael Cole and Wade Barrett were shown on-camera at the commentary desk before the main event of the show.

While talking directly into the camera before the Undisputed WWE Championship showdown between John Cena and CM Punk, the commentary duo of Cole and Barrett announced new matches for next week’s WWE Raw.

Now confirmed for the Monday, June 30, 2025 episode of WWE Raw from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. is Rusev vs. Sheamus, as well as The New Day duo of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defending their WWE Tag-Team Championships against The Judgment Day team of Finn Balor and JD McDonagh.

WWE Raw on 6/30 will have a special start-time, with the show kicking off at 6/5c from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA., streaming live via Netflix.

Make sure to join us here every Monday night for live WWE Raw results coverage.