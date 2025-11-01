The lineup for next week’s WWE blue brand show is already starting to take shape.

During the Friday, October 31, special Halloween edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, multiple matches were made official for next week’s show.

In what will be the post-WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event episode of WWE SmackDown, three bouts are already official for the November 7, 2025 episode.

Now confirmed for the 11/7 show, which is scheduled to emanate from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, are Rey Fenix vs. Talla Tonga of The MFTs, as well as one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax.

Additionally, it was announced that “The Mad Dragon” Ilja Dragunov will defend his WWE United States Championship in the latest weekly ‘Open Challenge’ against an opponent yet to be named.

