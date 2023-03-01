Several new segments have been added to the card for next Tuesday’s WWE NXT Roadblock special.

A big six-man match with NXT Champion Bron Breakker and The Creed Brothers vs. Jinder Mahal and Indus Sher was announced for Roadblock.

Jacy Jayne vs. Gigi Dolin was also announced for Roadblock. Dolin cut a promo on tonight’s Roadblock go-home show and promised to put the final nail in the coffin of Toxic Attraction next week.

The feud between The Schism and Chase University will continue with Joe Gacy vs. Andre Chase.

Roadblock will also feature a sitdown discussion between Pretty Deadly and NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus as the two teams continue building to their title match. Furthermore, it was confirmed that WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels will join Grayson Waller on The Grayson Waller Effect to discuss Stand & Deliver.

We noted before how Roadblock will feature Dijak vs. Tony D’Angelo in a Jailhouse Street Fight. Vic Joseph confirmed tonight that the match will be held under No DQ, No Count Out rules, and the only way to win is to lock your opponent in a jail cell.

The special Roadblock edition of NXT TV will air live on the USA Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando next Tuesday, March 7. Below is the updated card:

NXT Women’s Title Match

Meiko Satomura vs. Roxanne Perez (c)

Jailhouse Street Fight

Dijak vs. Tony D’Angelo

Must lock opponent in a jail cell to win.

NXT Champion Bron Breakker and The Creed Brothers vs. Jinder Mahal, Veer Mahaan and Sanga

Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne

Joe Gacy vs. Andre Chase

NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus and Pretty Deadly sit down for a talk

The Grayson Waller Effect

Grayson Waller interviews WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels

