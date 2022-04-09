AEW has announced two new matchups for next week’s edition of Dynamite from New Orleans, which features a first ever dream showdown between Samoa Joe and Minoru Suzuki for the ROH Television championship. AEW President Tony Khan hyped up the match on his personal Twitter by writing, “I really wasn’t messing around today.”

The second bout added was Keith lee and Swerve Strickland taking on Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs.

I really wasn’t messing around today. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 9, 2022

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE:

-Samoa Joe vs. Minoru Suzuki for the ROH Television championship

-Jurassic Express vs. reDRagon for the AEW tag team titles

-Ricky Starks/Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Swerve Strickland/Keith Lee

-MJF vs. Captain Shawn Dean

-Jericho Appreciation Society vs. Santana/Ortiz/Eddie Kingston