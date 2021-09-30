Several matches have been announced for next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite Second Anniversary episode from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia.

Hikaru Shida will be looking for her 50th win in AEW next week as she faces Serena Deeb.

There will also be a big eight-man match with Bryan Danielson, Jurassic Express and Impact World Champion Christian Cage taking on The Elite’s Adam Cole, The Young Bucks and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

The Dynamite Anniversary episode will also feature a Casino Ladder Match with the winner receiving a future AEW World Title match. Participants have not been announced as of this writing.

