NJPW has announced the full card for The New Beginning In Osaka, which is scheduled for Saturday, February 11 from the Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium in Osaka, Japan.

The event will be headlined by IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada defending against KOPW 2023 Provisional Champion Shingo Takagi. The match was made after Takagi issued a challenge to Okada following his title win over Jay White at Wrestle Kingdom 17.

The New Beginning In Osaka will also see Tama Tonga defend the NEVER Openweight Title against El Phantasma, plus the big “Loser Leaves Japan” match between White and Hikuleo.

Below is the full card for NJPW The New Beginning In Osaka:

* IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada defends against Shingo Takagi

* NEVER Openweight Champion Tama Tonga defends against El Phantasmo

* Loser Leaves Japan: Jay White vs. Hikuleo

* Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, and Ren Narita vs. NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champions EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, and SHO (non-title)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. KENTA

* Master Wato vs. Taiji Ishimori

* Tomoaki Honma, Shota Umino, Tiger Mask, and Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, Hiromu Takahashi, and BUSHI

* Toru Yano and Oskar Leube vs. Great-O-Khan and Aaron Henare

