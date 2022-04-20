The next WWE NXT 2.0 special episode will take place in two weeks.

The inaugural NXT Spring Breakin’ event will air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday, May 3. The event was announced just tonight.

NXT Spring Breakin’ will be headlined by Joe Gacy challenging NXT Champion Bron Breakker in the main event.

Gacy began feuding with Breakker earlier this month after he and Harland abducted 2022 WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner. Gacy ended up letting Steiner go, but he kept his Hall of Fame ring and taunted Breakker with it last week, putting it into a fire and burning it onto his own finger. This week’s NXT episode saw Gacy continue to taunt Breakker while Breakker hunted him at the Performance Center.

This week’s NXT show ended with Breakker confronting Gacy while he stood alone on the balcony above the crowd at the Performance Center. Gacy returned Steiner’s ring, and Breakker granted Gacy the title shot for Spring Breakin’, and then Gacy told Breakker he only had one thing left to do – take a leap of faith. That’s when Gacy shoved Breakker off the balcony. The NXT Champion landed on his back down below, and then a group of mystery men cloaked in robes covered Breakker, looking as if they were about to carry him off. NXT 2.0 went off the air with Gacy looking down from the balcony with a smile on his face.

Spring Breakin’ will also feature NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes defending in a Triple Threat against Solo Sikoa and Carmelo Hayes.

The recent NXT Stand & Deliver event saw Grimes capture the North American Title by winning a Fatal 5 Way Ladder Match over Sikoa, Grayson Waller, Santos Escobar and the former champion Hayes. Hayes, Sikoa and Grimes have been feuding since then, and the Triple Threat for Spring Breakin’ was confirmed after Hayes defeated Escobar in singles action this week.

