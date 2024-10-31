The lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite is starting to take shape.

During this week’s special AEW Fright Night Dynamite show on October 30, matches and segments were made official for next week’s episode on November 6.

Scheduled for the 11/6 episode of AEW Dynamite is the following:

* Jamie Hayter vs. Penelope Ford

* Adam Cole vs. Malakai Black

* Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy vs. Claudio Castagnoli & PAC

* The Patriarchy invites HOOK to meet them in the middle of the ring

* Fight Without Honor: The Learning Tree (Chris Jericho, Big Bill, & Bryan Keith) vs. The Conglomeration (Mark Briscoe, Tomohiro Ishii, & Kyle O’Reilly)

