The lineup for this coming week’s episode of WWE Raw continues to take shape.

As always, on Sunday, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce surfaced via social media to announce new matches for the coming week’s episode of WWE Raw on Netflix.

Scheduled to emanate from Tampa, Florida, WWE Raw will feature another pair of qualifying matches for the upcoming men’s and women’s ladder matches at WWE Money In The Bank 2025 on June 7 in Inglewood, CA.

Announced for the May 26 episode of WWE Raw are a pair of men’s qualifiers, with Chad Gable vs. Dragon Lee vs. Penta and Seth Rollins vs. Sami Zayn vs. Finn Balor scheduled.

Additionally, Monday’s Raw will feature Rusev vs. Akira Tozawa and The New Day vs. The War Raiders vs. The Creed Brothers for the WWE Tag-Team Championships in previously announced action.

