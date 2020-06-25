Big Money Matt Teasing An Appearance in AEW?

Yet another face of Matt Hardy could be making his debut in AEW. Hardy’s current gimmick is that he can transform into all of his previous gimmicks throughout his career. One gimmick we’ve yet to see become Elite? “Big Money” Matt Hardy. It doesn’t look like we have to wait much longer, because Hardy posted a picture on Twitter standing next to the AEW logo while dressed as Big Money with the caption “Soon.”

Big Money Matt Hardy was a very short gimmick that Hardy played during his time in Impact Wrestling. The idea was that Hardy was so rich and famous that it would cause tongue-in-cheap problems, liking money falling out of his cabinets because he had too much of it, his house being too big, and having to train in his custom built gym.

Hardy ran a YouTube video at the end of 2019 that re-introduced the gimmick in hopes that Vince McMahon would allow him to portray a dissociative identity disorder in WWE but it never came to be. Now that he’s running with the idea in AEW, it looks like Big Money is on his way.

You can view the tweet and video down below.