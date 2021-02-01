Former WWE talent Renee Paquette (Renee Young) is moving her “Oral Sessions” podcast to the new podcast network that was just announced by Colin Cowherd, The Volume.

Renee’s weekly podcast will air each Thursday on The Volume. She will interview people associated with pro wrestling, combat sports and pop culture. Her first guest on Cowherd’s network is former UFC champion Stipe Miocic.

Renee will also appear on Cowherd’s new podcast to discuss major WWE, AEW and UFC events.

“I’m just excited to be adding in some interviews outside the wrestling world too,” Paquette said (H/T to Outkick). “It’ll be lots of WWE and other promotions, and UFC, but we plan on continuing to expand and be a place where athletes can tell their story.”

Cowherd’s The Volume officially launched today. He announced this past Sunday that he will own the network while iHeartMedia will sell advertising for it.

Renee launched her “Oral Sessions” podcast back in late November via iHeartRadio.

Stay tuned for more.

