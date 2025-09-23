— WWE NXT returns tonight with its final stop before NXT: No Mercy. According to a report from BodySlam.net, El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. will be present at the show, though not under the mask. The site also reports that a Weaponized Steel Cage Match between Jordynne Grace and Blake Monroe will be officially confirmed for No Mercy, and several TNA wrestlers are expected at the WWE Performance Center today.

Pwinsider adds that multiple talents not currently on the NXT roster are slated to appear, with two to four TNA stars expected to be featured on tonight’s episode.

The main event will see NXT World Champion Oba Femi square off against TNA World Champion Trick Williams in a Winner Takes All clash, with the victor advancing to face Ricky Saints at No Mercy.

In addition, NASCAR drivers Sam Mayer and Cole Custer will make special guest appearances. The show airs live on The CW Network at 8:00 PM EST.

You can check out the updated lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT below:

* TNA World Championship & WWE NXT Championship Match: Oba Femi (c) vs. Trick Williams (c)

* WWE Speed Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Candice LeRae vs. Lainey Reid

* Lights Out Match: Lexis King vs. Myles Bourne

* NASCAR’s Sam Mayer and Cole Custer make a special appearance.

* Last stop before WWE NXT No Mercy.

Who walks out as Double Champion when NXT Champion @Obaofwwe and @ThisIsTNA World Champion square off in a Winner-Take-All Match THIS TUESDAY on #WWENXT? 📺 8ET/7CT on @TheCW pic.twitter.com/NMcKeZomLV — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 21, 2025

You won’t want to miss this! NASCAR drivers @ColeCuster and @sam_mayer_ make a special appearance on an all-new @WWENXT 🔥 TOMORROW at 8/7c on The CW pic.twitter.com/s72ETMfOsL — The CW Sports (@TheCW_Sports) September 22, 2025

— John Cena vs. AJ Styles has been officially confirmed for WWE Crown Jewel: Perth. With Cena’s retirement tour now entering its final stretch, speculation continues to swirl about what’s next for the 16-time World Champion.

According to a report from BodySlam.net, the Cena–Styles clash has been on WWE’s radar for some time, with Crown Jewel viewed as the ideal stage to make it happen. Looking beyond the event, the outlet also reports that a potential showdown between Cena and Dominik Mysterio — who currently holds both the WWE Intercontinental Championship and the AAA Mega Championship — has been discussed as another of Cena’s final matches.

Cena enters Crown Jewel still reeling from his brutal defeat at the hands of Brock Lesnar at WWE Wrestlepalooza. With five matches left on his farewell run, every bout carries added significance as the countdown to his retirement continues.

— The prosecution in the case against Liv Morgan’s alleged stalker has filed a motion opposing his release ahead of trial. Attorneys for Shawn Chen recently requested that the order keeping him detained be revoked, arguing that prosecutors failed to prove he was a serious flight risk and suggesting that treatment and location monitoring could mitigate any threat to Morgan.

According to a report from Pwinsider, prosecutors responded by urging the court to deny Chen’s request. Their motion reiterates the allegations that Chen trespassed onto Morgan’s property, attempted to enter her home, and at one point retrieved an air rifle. They argued the judge “correctly determined” that Chen poses a significant flight risk, citing his mental health concerns, lack of employment and community ties, his foreign connections, and his status as a Canadian national.

The filing further stated, “Upon conviction, Chen will be imprisoned for several months and barred from returning to the United States. If, on the other hand, Chen flees to Canada—where he has family, work, and residency—he could avoid prison altogether. Put simply, Chen has both the instinct and the ability to flee.”

Prosecutors also emphasized Morgan’s ongoing safety concerns, noting that she required a police escort after the incident, no longer accepts fan mail at her home, and remains “extremely concerned” that Chen was able to locate and approach her residence. They added that Chen’s visa, which does not permit employment, will expire in December, leaving him without legal status in the U.S.

As for the defense’s claim that a bed has been secured for Chen at a local Salvation Army program, prosecutors countered that the program is voluntary and imposes no meaningful consequences if he fails to comply. The filing stated:

“Chen’s disregard for [Morgan’s] safety and his belief that his conduct was somehow welcomed should give the Court no confidence he would follow restrictions—particularly those intended to protect [Morgan]. There are simply no conditions of release that can assure Chen’s appearance or the safety of the community.”

A hearing on the matter is scheduled for September 26.