John Cena’s WWE career is coming to a close.

After tonight, there will be only one chance to “see him” before he retires from pro wrestling for good.

Heading into WWE Survivor Series: WarGames this evening at Petco Park in San Diego, CA., John Cena is the reigning and defending WWE Intercontinental Champion. He will defend his newly won title against the former champion Dominik Mysterio on the show.

Coming out of the show this evening, John Cena will have exactly one date remaining on his year-long “The Last Time Is Now” retirement tour.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on Saturday, December 13, 2025, live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

The show will feature Cena squaring off against the man who emerges from “The Last Time Is Now” ongoing tournament, which features ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso vs. LA Knight and GUNTHER vs. Solo Sikoa in the semifinals.

On Saturday, additional news regarding John Cena’s final WWE event was announced.

Megan Morant sat down for an extended one-on-one interview with soon-to-be WWE Hall of Fame legend Stephanie McMahon-Levesque to promote WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, and during the discussion, Stephanie dropped a bombshell announcement.

“I’m actually co-hosting with Joe Tessitore,” Stephanie said of the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show on 12/13 featuring Cena’s retirement. “I’m going to have to reign those emotions in a little bit.”

