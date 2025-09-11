— Ahead of this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan spoke with Q93, where he was asked about the possibility of launching a women’s edition of the Continental Classic Tournament. He said,

“We’ve got the women’s world title and the TBS title, I think that the Continental would be something very interesting. We had some injuries happen in the women’s division earlier this year at the All In pay-per-view. I think it would be a great thing if we get the division healthy where we’ve got all of our top fighters ready to go, that could be a really great thing. That’s a very intense tournament with matches every week. I am very open to it, especially if we can get all the top wrestlers healthy to compete.”

The Continental Classic tournament is slated to start later this November in AEW.

— MJF made it clear on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite that his priority is Mark Briscoe — not his recent marriage. In a promo taped at Collision, the former champion vowed to take Briscoe out before any honeymoon could happen.

As noted, MJF blindsided Briscoe on last Saturday’s Collision, just a day after tying the knot with Alicia Atout. Atout had remarked on social media that the two hadn’t yet taken their honeymoon, a detail MJF leaned into during his promo.

MJF recalled Atout asking about their honeymoon as he was leaving the house, calling her “Toots” and telling her it couldn’t begin until Briscoe was “dead.” He said Atout warned him that if he walked out, their relationship was over — but he fired back that he’s been married to “the game, hate, and vengeance” long before her.

He added that he left with a smile on his face and declared he’ll “walk down the aisle” at Collision to accept whatever stipulation Briscoe chooses.

No matter the stipulation from @SussexCoChicken, @The_MJF is ready for WAR at #AEWAllOut! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/NEkBlt0zW9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 11, 2025

— Daniel Garcia officially joined the Death Riders on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, making a shocking impact after the main event. The show ended with Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and The Young Bucks defeating Brodido and The Opps to claim a $500,000 prize.

In the aftermath, Darby Allin rushed the ring to confront Moxley ahead of their upcoming Coffin Match at All Out. Before he could gain the upper hand, Garcia blindsided him with a brutal assault, stomping Allin’s face into a chair. He then exited with Moxley and the rest of the Death Riders, solidifying his allegiance to the group.

THE @YOUNGBUCKS STEAL IT! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/iCpNpMDswN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 11, 2025

…LITERALLY! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/ZO2qsF71Pp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 11, 2025

Danny, no! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/ZjDJUE9lL2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 11, 2025

FACE FIRST into the chair! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/umaIelLtTR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 11, 2025