When WWE SmackDown premieres on the USA Network this week, a big name will be in the house.

And he’ll be sitting at “The Head of the Table.”

Even if it is his own table these days.

“The Original Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns is now being advertised for this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on September 13, 2024.

As noted, this week’s show is the first show in the post-FOX era for the blue brand, and airs as part of the special “WWE Week on USA Network,” with Raw, NXT and SmackDown all airing on the same network on Monday, Tuesday and Friday.

