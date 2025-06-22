Kota Ibushi made his long-awaited return to AEW on Saturday night’s episode of Collision.

The segment began with Don Callis introducing Kazuchika Okada as the newest member of the Don Callis Family. The duo mocked Kenny Omega — Okada’s opponent at All In — by airing footage of Okada attacking him last week. Callis claimed that Omega had burned every bridge and was now completely alone.

That prompted Mark Briscoe to interrupt, declaring himself a friend of Omega and insisting he’s not the only one. Moments later, Kota Ibushi made his surprise return.

In the ensuing chaos, Briscoe took out Lance Archer while Ibushi battled Josh Alexander. Ibushi then came face to face with Okada, and the two exchanged blows before Okada retreated from the ring.

This marks Ibushi’s first AEW appearance since 2023, when he competed in a wild street fight on Dynamite. Following that, he returned to Japan, where he suffered injuries to both ankles during a match for Pro Wrestling NOAH. He later had a brief stint in DDT Pro before going on hiatus.

HE’S BACK! THE OTHER HALF OF “THE GOLDEN LOVERS” @IBUSHI_KOTA IS HERE! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & MAX pic.twitter.com/sDHGxesvVd — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 22, 2025

The line has been drawn! @Ibushi_Kota and @RainmakerXOkada come to blows! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & MAX pic.twitter.com/ulFNohviR5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 22, 2025

Brody King made waves at AEW Grand Slam: Mexico by wearing an “Abolish ICE” tank top during his match.

The moment gained national attention when MSNBC’s All In with Chris Hayes highlighted it during a segment on recent ICE raids. Hayes commented, “Consider the fact that one of America’s top professional wrestlers, Brody King, showed up to a match in Mexico City wearing a tank top saying ‘Abolish ICE.’ Donald Trump and Stephen Miller are on the wrong side of public opinion about this, and they are losing badly in the court of public opinion.”

King is currently selling “Abolish ICE” t-shirts, with all proceeds going to The Local Hearts Foundation.

Yo, Brody King and his Abolish Ice shirt got mentioned on MSNBC Lets Fucking Go pic.twitter.com/WeOL7vK5uT — PopCulture Asylum (@PopCulture45) June 21, 2025

As we previously reported here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, Mercedes Mone reached a historic milestone at AEW Grand Slam: Mexico, becoming the first woman to ever wrestle in Arena Mexico, Wembley Stadium, Madison Square Garden, and the Tokyo Dome. She now joins an elite group of wrestlers — among them Road Warrior Animal, John Tenta, Bryan Danielson, and Will Ospreay — who share that rare accomplishment.

In a video shared on AEW’s Instagram, Mone reflected on the achievement. She wrote,

“I have goosebumps thinking about it. Wrestling has saved my life, changed my life, and given me so many opportunities to live out my dreams. Being the first woman to wrestle in all of these historic, legendary arenas… I don’t even have the words. I’m just incredibly thankful. I can’t believe this is my life. I’m so blessed, so lucky. Thank you to wrestling and to the fans who have supported me and followed my journey as Mercedes Moné.

There may be four major iconic arenas, but Mercedes Mone is just getting started. I plan to wrestle in every arena around the world. Adding this to my legacy is just… amazing.”

Currently, Mone holds an impressive collection of championships – AEW TBS Champion, CMLL Women’s World Champion, RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Champion, and EWA Women’s Champion. Including the now-retired Southside Women’s Championship (which was merged into the RevPro title) and her Owen Hart Cup win, she has earned the nickname “Six Belts Mone.”

She’ll look to make it seven at AEW All In: Texas, where she’s set to challenge Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Championship.