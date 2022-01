Former Raw women’s champion Ronda Rousey has been spotted backstage in St. Louis ahead of tonight’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view. It is expected that she will be a surprise entrant in the Rumble matchup.

The Baddest Woman on the planet has not been seen on WWE since her loss in the main event at WrestleMania 35 to Becky Lynch. New reports earlier today that Rousey would be feuding with Charlotte Flair, with WWE planning for the two to clash at WrestleMania 38.

