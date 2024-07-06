A big name has been spotted in Toronto ahead of this evening’s WWE Money In The Bank premium live event. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing who it is, but IF YOU WISH TO AVOID SPOILERS FOR MITB THEN DISCONTINUE READING HERE.

According to the report, John Cena is in town, but it is not known if he will make an appearance on the show. The former 16-time world champion last appeared on the Raw after WrestleMania XL. He was also one of the many legends that helped Cody Rhodes dethrone Roman Reigns at Mania.

Cena was at last year’s Money In The Bank, where he promoted WWE potentially holding a WrestleMania event in the U.K.

