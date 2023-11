Tonight’s WWE RAW is a jam-packed show full of stars.

In front of the camera and behind-the-scenes.

As noted, WWE has announced Randy Orton and CM Punk for tonight’s show, which features hour one airing commercial free on the USA Network.

In an update, PWInsider.com is reporting that former TNA IMPACT Wrestling President Dixie Carter is backstage at the show at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN. visiting some friends.

