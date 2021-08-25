New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing the addition of several top stars to the October 16th and October 17th NJPW STRONG Super Showdown events from the legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Full details are below.

October 16 & 17 will see NJPW STRONG taped in Philadelphia, as Showdown 2021 emanates from the legendary 2300 Arena across two nights. An already hot ticket is set to get hotter, as big names have been added to this landmark event.

After being added to the lineup for Autumn Attack in DFW Texas last week, Minoru Suzuki, Lance Archer and Will Ospreay will all be a part of the action in Philly October 16 & 17. For Archer, this marks his first match in the 2300 Arena since NJPW was last in Philadelphia for Fighting Spirit Unleashed in 2019. There he ran through an inexperienced Alex Coughlin; will the now more battle hardened Coughlin be stepping up to the Murderhawk Monster two years on?

Will Ospreay hasn’t wrestled in Philly for almost four years after matches in 2017 for Ring of Honor. Philadelphia may be known as the City of Brotherly Love, but the self proclaimed ‘real IWGP World Champion’ is adept at drawing heat from just about anyone he meets, and might not endear himself to the partisan 2300 crowd. Meanwhile, Minoru Suzuki will be making his debut in one of wrestling’s most famous venues, and Philadelphia is sure to explode in appreciation for The King.

With Brody King, El Phantasmo and more also officially added to the lineup, Showdown is set to bring a stacked two nights of action to Philly, and we can’t wait to see you there!

New Japan Showdown 2021

Saturday October 16 doors 6PM bell 7PM

Sunday October 17 doors 4PM bell 5PM

Participating wrestlers

‘Switchblade’ Jay White

‘Filthy’ Tom Lawlor

‘Commonwealth Kingpin’ Will Ospreay

‘Headbanga’ El Phantasmo

‘Muderhawk Monster’ Lance Archer

‘The King’ Minoru Suzuki

‘Big Bad’ Brody King

‘Dirty Daddy’ Chris Dickinson

‘Young Gun’ Hikuleo

‘Mr. No Days Off’ Fred Rosser

‘Flamboyant’ Juice Robinson

David Finlay

‘Fil-Am Flash’ TJP

‘Man of the Hour’ Lio Rush

‘Wild Rhino’ Clark Connors

‘Alpha Wolf’ Karl Fredericks

Full lineup and match cards to be announced