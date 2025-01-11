Several big names are set to appear on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW on Netflix.

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce has announced that CM Punk, new WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley and reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER will be appearing on the show.

You can check out the official announcement below:

🚨🚨🚨#WWERaw General Manager @ScrapDaddyAP gives us a preview of what to expect THIS MONDAY 👀 📺 8/7c on @netflix pic.twitter.com/Q1xmQCkBTB — WWE (@WWE) January 11, 2025

Chelsea Green wants to see Matt Cardona return to WWE.

While speaking with Justin Dhillon on the “Conversations with the Wrestling Classic” podcast, the first-ever WWE Women’s United States Champion commented on her desire to see her husband make a return to WWE. She said,

“I want to see Matt in WWE, honestly more than anything else, anything else that I even could want out of my career. I feel guilt because first of all, he supports me like no other. He’s so happy for me. He watches everything I do. He’s at shows when I’m winning championships. But at the end of the day, I go home and I know that this was his dream. I joke with you about the fact that I googled how to be a WWE Diva, but he didn’t. He literally came out of the womb wanting to be a WWE Superstar.”

She added, “So I just want him so badly to come back and have that final closure, that ending that he so deserves as, I mean, he was with WWE for a very, very, very long time. I think the fans want it too. Like, I don’t want to speak for anyone, but I just, I get a lot of people asking, you know, when’s he coming back? When’s he coming back? Gosh, I would love, love, love to see him back.”