According to Fightful Select, a messy situation occurred at a recent indie show where some top industry talents were stiffed on pay.

New Evolution Pro’s November 13th event featured IMPACT world champion Josh Alexander, lucha legend Ultimo Dragon, former WWE champion Alberto Del Rio, and NOAH talents Katsuhiko Nakajima, and Naomichi Marufuji, but talent were told that the promoter had no money and would not be getting paid.

Alexander reportedly led the charge and chased the promoter down, who claimed to have a medical emergency and left to go to the hospital. He left all the money that was made from talent signings, which was roughly $14,000 short of what they were owed. Reports are that the NOAH talent did not get paid at all and the company will likely have to figure that out.

Despite not getting paid…the talent did still wrestle each other in the main event. Del Rio cut a promo afterwards telling the fan that no talent got paid, which is not accurate. The NOAH wrestlers and Ultimo Dragon still worked hard even though they didn’t get a payday.