– Robert Stone noted on Twitter that he will not be on tonight’s WWE NXT Super Tuesday episode. He’s taking the week off to sell last week’s tank attack by Shotzi Blackheart. Stone did tease that Mercedes Martinez will have some big news to announce for The Robert Stone Brand.

He wrote, “My lawyer advised me to take a week off from physically being at NXT after the 3rd tank incident that happened last week, but don’t worry… Mercedes has some big news to announce and of course #SuitManStone made it happen!!!! I’m the man!!!”

There’s no word yet on what Martinez will be announcing tonight, but she has had her eyes on a feud with Rhea Ripley while Stone wants her to go after NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai. Below is the full tweet from Stone:

– WWE has announced the following stars for tomorrow’s edition of The Bump – WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth, Sam Roberts, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler, and WWE Producer Adam Pearce.

The Bump airs at 10am ET on the WWE Network, Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Stay tuned for updates from this week’s show.

