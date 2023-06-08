AEW has announced the full lineup for this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT, which will take place in Colorado Springs and will feature a huge number one contender’s matchup for the AEW Women’s Championship. Check out the card below.

-Britt Baker vs. Skye Blue vs. Nyla Rose vs. Mercedes Martinez #1 Contender’s Match for the AEW Women’s Title

-Lucha Bros & Bandido vs. Lee Moriarty, Big Bill & Ethan Page

-The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass vs. The Spanish Announce Project

-Powerhouse Hobbs in action

AEW Rampage will be taped immediately following this evening’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Follow Wrestling Headlines for all AEW news and stories.