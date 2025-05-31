The lineup for the upcoming AAA x NXT Worlds Collide special event continued to take shape on Friday night.

During the May 30, 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown in Knoxville, TN., the commentary duo of Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett confirmed a big four-way match for the WWE NXT North American Championship.

In his first defense since capturing the title this past Tuesday night on WWE NXT on The CW Network, Ethan Page will put his WWE NXT North American Championship on-the-line against SmackDown star Rey Fenix, as well as TNA Wrestling stars Laredo and Je’Von Evans.

Also scheduled for the 6/7 special event, which takes place the same day as WWE Money In The Bank 2025, are the following matches:

* Chad Gable vs. El Hijo del Vikingo (AAA Mega Championship)

* Stephanie Vaquer & Lola Vice vs. Chik Tormenta & Dalys

* LWO (Dragon Lee, Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde) vs. Octagón Jr., Aero Star & Mr. Iguana

* Legado Del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Angel & Berto) vs. El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., Pagano & Psycho Clown

AAA x NXT Worlds Collide is scheduled to take place on June 7, 2025 in Inglewood, CA.