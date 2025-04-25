– The lineup for TNA Rebellion 2025 continued to take shape during the pay-per-view “go-home” episode of TNA iMPACT on Thursday night, April 24, 2025. The episode featured Jacy Jane defeating Rosemary in singles action. After the bout, Jane was joined by fellow Fatal Influence members from WWE NXT, Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx, for a three-on-one post-match beatdown of Rosemary. Eventually, Xia Brookside and Lei Ying Lee ran out to make the save. This led to TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella coming out and officially announcing Fatal Influence vs. Rosemary, Xia Brookside & Lei Ying Lee for TNA Rebellion 2025 this weekend in Los Angeles, California.

– Also during the 4/24 episode of TNA iMPACT, The Nemeth Brothers duo of Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth visited The Hardy Compound, as advertised. As soon as they arrived, they were greeted by Jeff Hardy’s alter-ego, Willow The Wisp. As noted, The Hardy Boys vs. The Nemeth Brothers will take place for the TNA World Tag-Team Championships at TNA Rebellion 2025.

.@NicTNemeth sends @JEFFHARDYBRAND CRASHING through tables and took off with one of the TNA World Tag Team titles! WATCH #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/ZTlWqchIaY pic.twitter.com/XT97UDMQly — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 25, 2025

