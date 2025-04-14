The lineup for this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT continues to take shape.

Ahead of the TNA Unbreakable 2025 “go-home” episode of TNA iMPACT, which airs just hours before the aforementioned Thursday night special event itself, the company has confirmed the addition of a big TNA vs. NXT tag-team tilt for the regular weekly iMPACT episode.

Now confirmed for the April 17 special “Countdown to TNA Unbreakable 2025” episode on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360 and TNA+ at 8/7c, is NXT stars Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley vs. TNA stars Heather by Elegance & Maggie Lee.

Also scheduled for the 4/17 episode of TNA iMPACT is an appearance by Elijah, Cody Deaner addressing his future, as well as Dani Luna vs. Jakara Jackson, Xia Brookside vs. Jazmyn Nyx and Brian Myers vs. Leon Slater.

