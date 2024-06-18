WWE NXT will be starting off hot this week.

During a commercial break on WWE Raw this week and later confirmed with an official announcement on social media, WWE announced the opening match for the weekly NXT on USA show.

On tap as the opener for the June 18 episode of WWE NXT from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida is the battle royal to determine Trick Williams’ challenger for the NXT Championship at NXT Heatwave 2024.

Join us here every Tuesday night for live WWE NXT results.