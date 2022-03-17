Tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode will open with the “first-time-ever dream match” between the recently-reunited Motor City Machine Guns and The Bullet Club’s Jay White and Chris Bey.

The main event of tonight’s Impact episode on AXS will feature Josh Alexander vs. Matt Taven.

Tonight’s Impact will also feature the following:

* Deonna Purrazzo defends both the AAA Reina de Reinas Title and the ROH Women’s World Title in a Champ Champ Challenge Triple Threat against Lady Frost and Gisele Shaw

* Rhino vs. Steve Maclin

* Larry D vs. Bhupinder Gujjar

Tonight’s Before The Impact episode at 7:30pm ET will feature Deaner vs. Karl Anderson.

