The lineup for this week’s episode of WWE Raw continues to take shape with multiple additions and key segments now confirmed.

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce surfaced on Sunday to officially announce new matches and provide further details on what fans can expect from Monday night’s show.

Among the latest additions are Penta vs. Rusev in singles action, as well as a tag team bout pitting Bayley & Lyra Valkyria against Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez.

That’s not all.

Pearce also confirmed a major development involving Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu, noting that Reigns will address Fatu’s challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship at the upcoming Backlash premium live event.

“I can confirm the OTC Roman Reigns will make his decision about Jacob Fatu’s challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship at Backlash,” Pearce said.

In addition, Seth Rollins is slated to kick off the broadcast.

Previously announced for the show includes a concert by Joe Hendry, as well as an appearance by Becky Lynch. Reigns and Fatu are also advertised for the show.

Monday’s episode of Raw will emanate from the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, TX.