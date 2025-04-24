The final episode of TNA iMPACT leading up to the next pay-per-view event from TNA Wrestling goes down tonight.

Ahead of the April 24, 2025, episode of the weekly two-hour prime time program, which airs via AXS TV, Sportsnet 360 and TNA+, news has surfaced regarding what will start things off.

The scheduled opening match for the 4/24 episode of TNA iMPACT is a big tag-team tilt, with The System duo of TNA X-Division Champion Moose and JDC (with Alisha Edwards) taking on the makeshift duo of The Rascalz’ Trey Miguel and ABC’s Ace Austin.

Also scheduled for the TNA Rebellion 2025 “go-home” episode of TNA iMPACT this evening at 8/7c are the following matches and segments:

* Mike Santana appears

* Tessa Blanchard in action

* Rosemary vs. Jacy Jayne

* TNA Champion Joe Hendry & Elijah vs. Frankie Kazarian & NXT’s Ethan Page

* TNA Tag Team Champions Matt and Jeff Hardy have invited The Nemeth Brothers to the Hardy Compound

Check back here after the show tonight for complete TNA iMPACT results.