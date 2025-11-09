“The Last Time Is Now” Tournament to determine who will be the final ever opponent for WWE legend John Cena kicks off on Monday night.

And the show just got even more interesting.

As always, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce surfaced via social media on Sunday afternoon to make some announcements regarding this coming week’s episode of the weekly red brand program.

During the video, the WWE Raw shot-caller announced that WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk will be on-hand for the show at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

In what is a bit of a spoiler, Pearce hinted what “The Best in the World” will be doing at the weekly prime time Monday night program.

“How is CM Punk going to react to The Vision and Logan Paul and that sucker punch heard round the world,” Pearce questioned in his social media video. “Tune in tomorrow night and find out!”

Additionally, Adam Pearce confirmed what will be kicking off the show in Beantown.

Opening up the November 10 episode of WWE Raw on Monday night will be the hometown legend himself, John Cena. “The Greatest of All-Time” will be making his final-ever appearance on WWE Raw in his hometown of Boston, and has himself made it clear that it’s going to be a show fans are going to want to see.

As he noted earlier today via social media, John Cena teased an ‘incredible’ and ‘very special stop on the farewell tour for his appearance on WWE Raw in Boston this coming week.

“Tomorrow night [the] TD Garden will be a very special stop on the Farewell Tour,” Cena wrote via his official X account on Sunday morning. “Looking forward to an incredible night in Boston with my WWE family!”

WWE has announced Damian Priest vs. Rusev and Sheamus vs. Shinsuke Nakamura as the first pair of opening round matches in “The Last Time Is Now” tournament that kicks off on Monday’s WWE Raw in Beantown.

During Friday’s WWE SmackDown show, two additional matches in the tourney were revealed, with The Miz vs. ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso and LA Knight vs. TBA penciled in for next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown on November 14.

Also advertised for the 11/10 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix is reigning WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer putting her title on-the-line against Raquel Rodriguez, as well as Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss defending their WWE Women’s World Tag-Team Championships against Asuka and Kairi Sane.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage.

BOSTON!@ScrapDaddyAP has everything you need to know for tomorrow's HUGE #WWERaw featuring the return of hometown hero @JohnCena, who will be kicking off the show!! 📍 @tdgarden

🎟️ https://t.co/U8VOaj4b7Z pic.twitter.com/6n1wcp0saI — WWE (@WWE) November 9, 2025

Tomorrow night @tdgarden will be a very special stop on the Farewell Tour. Looking forward to an incredible night in Boston with my @WWE family! Tomorrow night LIVE on @netflix! — John Cena (@JohnCena) November 9, 2025