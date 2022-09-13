A big Steel Cage match will open Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0 One Year Anniversary Celebration episode.

Fan voting has wrapped to determine the stipulation for The Creed Brothers vs. NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly, and fans picked a Steel Cage match. The other options were Tornado Tag and No Disqualification.

The Steel Cage match with The Creed Brothers and Pretty Deadly will open up tomorrow’s special episode on the USA Network. The titles will be on the line.

Below is the updated line-up for next tomorrow’s NXT 2.0 One Year Anniversary Celebration:

* Unified NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly defend against The Creed Brothers in a Steel Cage match to open the show. Stipulation was chosen by fan vote

* Fan voting will determine who wins the award for NXT 2.0 Superstar of the Year. Options are Unified NXT Champion Bron Breakker, NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, Unified NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly, The Creed Brothers, Joe Gacy, Grayson Waller, Tony D’Angelo, Cameron Grimes, Chase University, Santos Escobar, Toxic Attraction, Cora Jade, Tiffany Stratton, Nikkita Lyons, Roxanne Perez

* NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes will defend his title against a challenger decided by fan voting – Von Wagner or Joe Gacy or Wes Lee

* Unified NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose makes first appearance since Worlds Collide

* “The Super Diva” Quincy Elliott makes NXT 2.0 debut

* Security guard Hank Walker makes NXT 2.0 debut vs. Javier Bernal

* Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Cameron Grimes and a mystery partner

* Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark vs. Kiana James and Arianna Grace

* Lash Legend vs. Fallon Henley

* Axiom vs. Nathan Frazer in Part 2 of their Best of 3 Series, currently led 1-0 by Axiom (not confirmed)

