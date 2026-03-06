WWE continues to stack the deck for what is expected to be a must-see episode of WWE SmackDown this evening in “The Rose City.”

Ahead of the post-Elimination Chamber show for the blue brand tonight at the Moda Center in Portland, OR., WWE continues to announce new additions to the lineup.

After it was announced via the official WWE website preview earlier today that Carmelo Hayes will be defending his WWE United States Championship on tonight’s show in his latest weekly ‘Open Challenge’, additional updates were revealed.

On social media, WWE has announced that 2026 Men’s Elimination Chamber winner Randy Orton will kick off tonight’s show live inside the ring.

It was also announced that new WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions, The Irresistible Forces duo of Nia Jax and Lash Legend, will have an in-ring celebration.

Previously announced heading into tonight’s show was the news that SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis will be addressing the number one contenders for the men’s tag-team titles. An update on that is that a Tag-Team Turmoil match will be held to determine who will get the next shot at reigning WWE Tag-Team Champions The MFTs.

Also set for the show this evening is WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill going face-to-face with her WrestleMania 42 title challenger Jade Cargill, as well as Drew McIntyre defending his Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.