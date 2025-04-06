All Elite Wrestling is kicking off tonight’s pay-per-view with a bang.

Heading into the AEW Dynasty 2025 show from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA., we have learned which match will be opening up the show.

The 2025 Owen Hart Cup will get underway straight out of the gate, as Will Ospreay vs. Kevin Knight in a first-round bout in the tournament will open up the show.

Jim Ross will join the commentary team on the call for the Ospreay-Knight bout.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynasty 2025 results coverage from Philadelphia, PA.