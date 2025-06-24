WWE NXT is kicking off with a bang tonight in “The Sunshine State.”

The show this evening will start off at 8/7c live on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, with a big title tilt.

According to one source, the Trick Williams vs. Josh Briggs match for the TNA World Championship will be the first match to hit the ring on the June 24 episode.

Also scheduled for tonight’s show is Tony D’Angelo vs. Stacks for the vacant NXT Heritage Cup, as well as a NXT Women’s No. 1 Contender match for WWE Evolution with Lash Legend vs. Izzi Dame vs. Jaida Parker vs. Jordynne Grace.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE NXT results coverage.