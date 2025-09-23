WWE is kicking off tonight’s NXT with a bang.

Heading into the WWE NXT No Mercy 2025 “go-home” episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network tonight at 8/7c from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, the company has revealed what will serve as the first match of the evening.

Opening up tonight’s two-hour prime time Wednesday night NXT on CW program will be the advertised “Lights Out” match pitting Lexis King one-on-one against Myles Borne.

Also advertised for the September 23 episode of WWE NXT is WWE NXT World Champion Oba Femi vs. TNA World Champion Trick Williams in a “Winner Take All” match, as well as Candice LeRae vs. Lainey Reid in a WWE Speed Women’s Championship No. 1 Contender match.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage.