The announcements continue to roll in regarding this week’s special episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network.

Ahead of Tuesday night’s show at 8/7c from The Met in “The City of Brotherly Love,” WWE has confirmed that the advertised Philly Street Fight pitting Josh Briggs vs. Yoshiki Inamura will serve as the opening match.

As noted, Ava announced over the weekend that Masha Slamovich will be the special referee for The Elegance Brand vs. Fatal Influence bout.

Blake Monroe, Jordynne Grace face-to-face, Chelsea Green & Ethan Page propose a Canada/America Peace Treaty to Tavion Heights & Tyra Mae Steele, Trick Williams vs. Je’Von Evans In A NXT World Title Eliminator For NXT Heatwave 2025 and Ricky Saints vs. Jasper Troy are also scheduled for 8/19.

It was also announced during the TNA Emergence 2025 special event this past Friday night that former TNA World Champion Joe Hendry will be appearing.

