WWE’s next premium live event is going to start off in style.

Heading into the annual WWE Money In The Bank PLE this weekend, news regarding which match will kick things off inside the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana was announced.

During the WWE Money In The Bank 2026 “go-home” episode of WWE SmackDown on October 9 at the Lafayette Cajundome in Lafayette, LA., it was announced that the advertised WWE World Heavyweight Championship match will serve as the opening bout for the show.

Scheduled is the reigning, defending WWE World Heavyweight Champion, “The OTC” Roman Reigns, who puts his title on-the-line against rising WWE contender “The Megastar” LA Knight.

Also advertised for WWE Money In The Bank 2026 on October 10 is Oba Femi vs. Bronson Reed, Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan for the WWE Women’s World Championship, as well as the Men’s and Women’s Money In The Bank ladder matches.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 10/10 for live WWE Money In The Bank 2026 Results coverage from New Orleans, LA.