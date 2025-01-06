As the show continues to draw closer, even more spoilers and backstage notes have surfaced regarding the WWE Raw on Netflix debut episode from Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA.

SportsKeeda is reporting that the opening match of tonight’s show is listed internally as the Tribal Combat bout between Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. It won’t open the show, as a promo segment is planned for that, but it is listed as the first match of the evening.

CM Punk vs. Seth “Freakin'” Rollins is tentatively scheduled to close the show as the final match of the evening. Whether it is the final thing planned before the show wraps remains to be seen, but like with Reigns-Sikoa, it’s the last match listed internally for tonight’s program.

Becky Lynch’s return and Penta El Zero Miedo’s debut are both expected for tonight. The Rock, John Cena, Hulk Hogan, Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Triple H and other WWE legends and surprises are expected as well.

There are reportedly six men segments and one women’s segment planned for the show, at least based on what was included in the pre-show rehearsals inside Intuit Dome before tonight’s live episode.

