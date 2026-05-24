WWE has added another match and an opening segment to this week’s episode of Raw.

On Sunday, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce took to social media to officially announce new additions to the lineup for the May 25, 2026 edition of the red brand prime time program.

Among the announcements is a women’s tag team match that will see Bayley and Lyra Valkyria join forces against Judgment Day members Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez.

Pearce also confirmed that Oba Femi will kick off Monday’s show. The reigning powerhouse had previously been advertised to appear live, but it has now been revealed that he will open the broadcast.

That wasn’t the only major segment already confirmed for Raw.

Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu are also scheduled to appear for a contract signing ahead of their upcoming Tribal Combat showdown at Clash in Italy.

The Monday, May 25, 2026 episode of WWE Raw will take place from the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio. Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Monday night for live WWE Raw Results coverage.