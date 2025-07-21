The lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw continues to take shape.

Heading into the July 21 episode of WWE Raw at the Toyota Center in Houston, TX., WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce has surfaced on social media with some updates for the show.

In his breaking news video released via WWE’s X and Instagram accounts, the shot-caller for the red brand revealed that CM Punk will be kicking off tonight’s show in the opening segment.

It was also announced that Roman Reigns will address his former “Wise Man” Paul Heyman in his segment on the show.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Raw on Netflix results coverage from Houston, TX.