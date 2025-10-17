WWE is kicking off tonight’s SmackDown with a bang.

Ahead of the post-WWE Crown Jewel: Perth episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network in North America, and Netflix for international viewers, WWE has announced what will be starting off the show.

Opening up the October 17 episode of WWE SmackDown will be the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes.

WWE.com released the following announcement in their updated official preview for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown in San Jose, CA.

After World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins defeated Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and won the WWE Crown Jewel Title in controversial fashion, Rhodes returns to SmackDown to kick off the show. Don’t miss The American Nightmare and all the action, tonight at 8 ET/7 CT on USA.

For those who don’t wish to be spoiled, stop reading here. If you don’t mind spoilers, continue reading below for an article we just recently published here at WrestlingHeadlines.com which may reveal a big main event that could be set up during the opening segment tonight:

Jacob Fatu has reportedly been pulled from tonight’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown. One source is reporting that “The Samoan Werewolf” will not be competing on tonight’s show despite being backstage at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. In a last-minute change, WWE has made Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre the new main event of tonight’s broadcast in a rematch from their showdown at the historic first-ever WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN premium live event. The decision was reportedly made just minutes ago. Also advertised for the post-WWE Crown Jewel: Perth edition of SmackDown is Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss defending the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships against NXT’s Zaria and Sol Ruca.

