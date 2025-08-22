WWE is kicking off Monday Night Raw in a big way next week.

During today’s WWE SmackDown taping in Dublin, Ireland, an advertisement aired promoting the special episode of WWE Raw starting at 3/2c on Netflix next Monday, August 25, 2025, from Birmingham, England.

Now confirmed as the opening segment for the 8/25 episode of Raw on Netflix in Birmingham is “The OTC” himself, Roman Reigns.

Previously announced for Monday’s show is Kofi Kingston vs. Penta, as well as Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Monday for live WWE Raw results.