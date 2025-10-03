“The Original Tribal Chief” made his long-awaited return to WWE on this past Monday night’s live episode of WWE Raw from the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The next time WWE fans see Roman Reigns, they won’t have to wait as long to see him.

On Friday, the official X account of the American Airlines Center arena in Dallas, Texas, the site of next week’s WWE Raw show on Monday, October 6, made an announcement regarding the former leader of The Bloodline.

“BREAKING NEWS: Roman Reigns returns to Dallas THIS Monday kicking off Monday Night Raw,” the announcement began. “Don’t miss your chance to see ‘The OTC’ live at American Airlines Center!”

Reigns returned in the closing moments of the September 30 episode of WWE Raw in Raleigh, NC., where he helped The Usos defeat The Vision duo of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a Tornado Tag main event rematch from the historic WrestlePalooza on ESPN debut special event.

The return marked a measure of revenge for “The OTC,” as the last time fans saw him he was taken out on a stretcher on WWE Raw following a vicious attack at the hands of Breakker and Reed. The angle was shot to explain Reigns’ absence while he was off filming his role as Akuma in the new ‘Street Fighter’ movie based on the popular video game franchise.

Roman Reigns will no doubt address Paul Heyman and The Vision on the weekly red brand show, which airs live on Netflix back in its’ normal timeslot of 8/7c on 10/6.

Also advertised for the October 6 episode of WWE Raw in Dallas, TX. is an appearance by “The Best in the World” CM Punk, as well as in-ring action including WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri of Alpha Academy, and Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez of The Judgment Day.

